Indian badminton player Nandu Natekar passes away at the age of 88

Nandu Natekar, the great badminton player who helped India win its first title abroad, passed away today. He was 88 years old. The news of his demise was given by the family. Nandu Natekar had won more than 100 national and international titles in his 15-year career in badminton.

Informing about the demise of Nandu Natekar, his family said in a statement, "We inform you with a very heavy heart that our dear father Nandu Natekar has passed away on 28th July, 2021. We have not held a mourning ceremony because of the Corona rules currently in force. Pray for him. Also, if you have any thoughts and memories about Nandu Natekar, please email it at nandumnatekar@gmail.com, his family has appealed."

Born on May 12, 1933 in Sangli, Maharashtra, Nandkumar Natekar led India to many historic victories in badminton. He was the first badminton player to lead India abroad in badminton. He recorded a historic victory when he won the Selangor International Championship in Kuala Lumpur in 1956. Nandu Natekar had won more than 100 national and international titles. He also won the men's singles and doubles national championships six times each. He also won the mixed doubles title five times.