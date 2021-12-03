India's Ananya Bansal wins silver at Asia Youth Paralympic Games

India's Ananya Bansal won the country's first medal - silver, in Shotput in the F20 category at the 2021 Asia Youth Paralympic Games.

Ananya Bansal is an athlete with an Intellectual Impairment. Deepa Malik, the President of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) lauded Ananya for her performance in the showpiece event.

"Such a great beginning of Asian Youth Para Games Bahrain, Ananya Bansal -F20, athlete with intellectual impairment has secured silver. Yet again a girl opens the account for India just as Tokyo. Perfect day to celebrate the win," Deepa Malik tweeted.

Also, Varsha Sannuthi from India has participated in the 2021 Asia Youth Para Games as the first International Paralympic Committee trainee Classifier for Intellectual Impairment - Athletics.

( With inputs from ANI )

