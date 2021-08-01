Jr Boxing Championships: Haryana girls clinch 10 gold medals

New Delhi, Aug 1 Haryana boxers produced remarkable performances to conclude their campaign with 10 gold medals at the Junior Girls National Championships at the Delhi Public School in Sonipat on Sunday.

With a total of 13 medals, including three silver, Haryana also emerged as the top team at the championships and extended their domination in the domestic boxing circuit. Earlier last week, Haryana had bagged the No.1 spot in the Youth Women's National Championships.

Muskan (46kg) set the tone for the defending champions as she outperformed Jharkhand's Annu and secured an easy 4-0 victory in the first final of the day. Mahi Raghav also lived up to the expectations and defeated Arshdeep Kaur comfortably with a unanimous decision.

Vishu Rathee (48kg), Tanu (52kg), Aarzoo (54kg), Aanchal Saini (57kg), Rudrika (70kg), Pranjal Yadav (75kg), Sanjana (80kg) and Kirti (+80kg) were the other Haryana girls to win gold medals in their respective categories.

However, Haryana's three other girls - Neha (50kg), Kanishka Maan (60kg), Saneha (66kg) suffered defeats in the gold medal matches of their respective categories and had to settle for silver medals.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's Devika Ghorpade secured a gold medal defeating Haryana's Neha in the 50kg final. With eight medals, including one gold, two silver and five bronze, Maharashtra finished their campaign in second position. Delhi secured third spot with four medals including one gold, two silver and one bronze.

Yogini Patil (52kg) and Kanchan Suranse (+80kg) claimed silver for Maharashtra while Sidra Shaikh (46kg), Srushti Raskar (57kg), Swapna Chavan (60kg), Aditi Sharma (66kg) and Rutuja Thombare (80kg) returned with bronze medals.

