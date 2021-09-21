Keralite enters Guinness World Record by throwing 426 punches in 60 seconds

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 21 A 24-year-old martial arts teacher and Bruce Lee fan from Kerala's Kozhikode has entered the Guinness World Records by throwing 426 punches in 60 seconds.

Rafhan Ummer entered the record books by throwing maximum number of extension strikes on a punching pad, breaking the world record set by Slovakian kickboxer Pravel Trusov who had thrown in 334 punches in a minute.

The Kozhikode native who has an eight-year experience in Kung Fu and four years in boxing has always been passionate about throwing punches. Ummer told that it was his friends who took the videos that show him punching fast and he came to know about the full exertion punch - one in which you extend your fist and retract it fully - from them.

Keeping the pace and power of punches intact for a full minute from the beginning till the end was important for clinching the world record, he added.

Ummer said that he had recorded a 15-second video where he threw over 100 punches in a single go and said that he got the confidence to break the world record after that.

He has also won the India Book of Records five months ago for throwing in 414 punches in 60 seconds.

The fitness coach said that his Kung Fu master Hamsakoya had helped him develop the punches and said that he had made sure that he punches for a full one minute every time he throws a full extension punch.

He said that he had created the world record on September 11 in presence of Kerala Ports Minister, Ahmad Devarkoil, Kozhikode Corporation Mayor, Beena Philip, former Mayor and state legislator, Thottathil Raveendran, and Kozhikode District Sports Council President, O. Rajagopal.

His boxing coaches, Ramesh Kumar and Rajesh T., were also present.

