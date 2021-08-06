Khel Ratna Award renamed as Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 6, 2021 12:57 PM2021-08-06T12:57:47+5:302021-08-06T13:01:52+5:30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday announced that the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award will now be known as the ...

Khel Ratna Award renamed as Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award | Khel Ratna Award renamed as Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award

Khel Ratna Award renamed as Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award

Next

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday announced that the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award will now be known as the  Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, “respecting the sentiments of citizens across the country”. The Khel Ratna award is the highest sporting honour in the nation.

“I have been getting many requests from citizens across India to name the Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand. I thank them for their views. Respecting their sentiment, the Khel Ratna Award will hereby be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award! Jai Hind!” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.The Khel Ratna award was instituted in 1991-1992 and the first recepient was Chess legend Viswanathan Anand. 

Open in app
Tags :Rajiv gandhi khel ratnaRajiv gandhi khel ratnaMajor Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award