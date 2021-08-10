Neeraj Chopra coaching row: Naik refutes AFI chief Sumariwalla's statement

Bengaluru, Aug 10 Kashinath Naik, an army jawan-turned-coach in the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Tuesday refuted president Adille Sumariwalla statement that he did not coach Neeraj Chopra, the javelin throw gold medallist at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympic Games.

"I stand by my words. I coached Neeraj Chopra between 2015 and 2017. I had gone to Poland as an assistant coach to Neeraj Chopra. Gary Calvert was the main coach," Naik clarified.

"I felt very sad after knowing (hearing) the statement by Adille Sumariwalla that he does not know anything about me. I am the first person to secure a bronze medal in the Commonwealth Games held in 2010 at Delhi in the Indian history of javelin throw," he said.

Naik stated that he was a gold medallist at the South Asian Games held in Dhaka in 2010.

"I made it to the fourth position at the World Military Games in 2011. I don't want any publicity. I have spoken to Neeraj Chopra about all this," he said.

Naik said, "India has been securing gold medals in wrestling, boxing and other sports at the Olympics; in athletics we had to wait till the 2021 Tokyo Olympics for gold. Indian coaches are looked down upon," he stated.

