Never thought of winning a medal at Paralympic Games: Noida DM Suhas Yathiraj

After having won a silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday, Noida District Magistrate Suhas L Yathiraj is feeling "sad" about missing out on gold at the Games.

Suhas bagged the silver medal in the Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday after going down fighting in the final of the men's singles SL4 event against France's Lucas Mazur.

Lucas won by 15-21, 21-17, 21-15 in 1 hour and 2 minutes at Court 1 -- Yoyogi National Stadium.

The Indian shuttler said winning silver at the Paralympics is the biggest thing in his life as he had never thought of bagging a medal at the Games.

"I am very happy that I won a silver medal for India at Paralympic Games in Tokyo. I'm also feeling sad about missing out on gold. I never thought in my childhood that I could ever win a medal in Paralympics," Suhas toldafter bagging silver medal.

"Just a while ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi rang me to congratulate me and convey the greetings of the countrymen. Representing India and winning a medal for country is the biggest thing for every athlete," he added.

On Saturday, shuttler Pramod Bhagat clinched the gold medal after defeating Great Britain's Daniel Bethell by 2-0 in the men's singles SL3 -- final.

Battling it out on Court 1, the top-seed Indian overwhelmed the second-seed Daniel Bethell in straight sets by 21-14 and 21-17 in 45 minutes. This was India's first medal in badminton at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Meanwhile, shuttler Tarun Dhillon missed out on a bronze medal after he faced a defeat at the hands of Indonesia's Fredy Setiawan in the men's singles SL4 event of the Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor