Olympian Katie Sadleir named Commonwealth Games Federation CEO

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) on Tuesday announced that New Zealand's Katie Sadleir has been appointed as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

According to CGF, the New Zealander will take up the position from her current role at World Rugby, where she is the General Manager of Women's Rugby.

"I am delighted to be taking up the CGF Chief Executive Officer role at what is very exciting time for the Commonwealth Sport Movement," said New CGF CEO Sadleir in a statement.

"With Birmingham 2022 fast approaching and the Games nearing its centenary in 2030, there is a fantastic opportunity to enhance our global sporting movement as one that is fully focused on community legacy, benefit and impact through sport.

"I look forward to working with my new colleagues at the CGF, CGF Partnerships and Commonwealth Sport Foundation.

"I am also excited to closely collaborate with our Commonwealth Games Associations, International Federations, Games Organising Committees, Host City Partners and Commonwealth institutions to help achieve our collective goals," she added.

A Commonwealth Games medallist and an Olympian, Katie has a wealth of experience as both an athlete and sports administrator.

Born in Scotland and raised in Canada, Katie made New Zealand her home and represented her adopted country at the Los Angeles 1984 Olympic Games in synchronised swimming, before competing at the Edinburgh 1986 Commonwealth Games two years later where she won the bronze medal in the women's solo.

She also served as the Assistant Chef de Mission New Zealand at the Victoria 1994 Commonwealth Games and has attended six editions of the multi-sport competition in various capacities.

CGF President Dame Louise Martin said: "Following an extensive global search, the CGF are excited to be welcoming Katie Sadleir as our new Chief Executive Officer.

"As a former athlete and experienced administrator across multiple sports, Katie was the outstanding candidate for the position in what was a high-quality field.

"She will play a leading role in driving the future strategic direction of our organisation through Birmingham 2022 and beyond. We look forward to Katie joining us later in the year."

Katie has been General Manager of Women's Rugby at World Rugby since 2016, where she has been responsible for spearheading the global development of the women's game.

( With inputs from ANI )

