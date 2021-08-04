Olympics: Canada's Andre De Grasse wins men's 200m title

Tokyo, Aug 4 Canada's Andre De Grasse claimed the men's 200m gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics here on Wednesday, adding to his bronze medal in the 100m.

Grasse won the 200m race with a national record of 19.62 seconds. He had come second in this event behind Usain Bolt of Jamaica at Rio 2016.

Kenneth Bednarek of the United States took silver in a personal best of 19.68, with Noah Lyles, the 2019 world champion, having to settle for bronze in 19.74.

Wojciech Nowicki of Poland won the men's hammer throw gold medal at the Olympics here.

All five legitimate attempts by Nowicki were above 80 metres, including a personal best of 82.52 that lifted him from the bronze medal in Rio 2016 to the highest podium at Tokyo 2020.

Norwegian Elvind Henriksen won silver with an 81.58m throw on his fifth attempt, while Nowicki's teammate Pawel Fajdek a four-time world champion recorded 81.53m for bronze.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor