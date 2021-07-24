Olympics hockey: India beat New Zealand 3-2 in first match
By IANS | Published: July 24, 2021 08:44 AM2021-07-24T08:44:25+5:302021-07-24T09:38:20+5:30
Harmanpreet Singh scored two goals off penalty corners as India survived some anxious moments to scrape through to a 3-2 win against New Zealand to start their Olympic Games men's hockey campaign on a winning note here on Saturday.
Rupinderpal Singh had equalised for India in the 10th minute after New Zealand had gone ahead off a penalty corner conversion by Kane Russel.
Harmanpreet scored off successive penalty corners in the 26th and 33rd minute to give India a 3-1 lead.
Stephen Jenness reduced the margin for New Zealand. The Black Sticks created a lot of pressure in the fourth quarter but could not find the equaliser.
