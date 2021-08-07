Olympics: Neeraj Chopra makes history, wins 1st gold for India in athletics

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra won a historic athletics gold medal to become India's second ever individual Olympic gold medallist after shooter Abhinav Bindra. Chopra scripted history on Saturday by becoming independent India's first athlete to win a medal in the track and field discipline. English-Indian athlete Norman Pritchard had won two silver medals in the 1900 Games, while representing India, which was then a British colony.

India has now notched its best-ever haul at the Olympics with a seventh medal. Earlier, the nation had matched its best medal haul at a single Olympic Games after wrestler Bajrang Punia gave India its 6th medal of the campaign, which put it on par with the showing at the 2012 London Olympics.