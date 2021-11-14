ONE Championship announces full card for December 3; Ritu Phogat to face Stamp Fairtex in co-main event

ONE Championship (ONE) has announced the full card for ONE: Winter Warriors, which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on December 3.

In the main event, reigning ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Champion Regian Eersel will return to defend his world title against promotional newcomer Islam Murtazaev.

In the co-main event, second-ranked Stamp Fairtex will take on fourth-ranked Ritu Phogat in the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship Final. The winner will earn the right to face ONE Women's Atomweight World Champion Angela Lee.

Also featured on the card is the ONE debut of Chinese striking superstar Qiu Jianliang, who takes on third-ranked bantamweight kickboxer Hiroki Akimoto, along with Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Marcus "Buchecha" Almeida, who meets knockout artist Kang Ji Won in an explosive heavyweight matchup.

Full card for the ONE: Winter Warriors on December 3.

ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Championship: (C) Regian Eersel vs. Islam Murtazaev -- Lightweight: 70.4 KG - 77.1 KG. ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship Final: (2) Stamp Fairtex vs. (4) Ritu Phogat -- Atomweight: 47.7 KG - 52.2 KG.

Kickboxing: Qiu Jianliang vs. (3) Hiroki Akimoto -- Bantamweight: 61.3 KG - 65.8 KG. Mixed Martial Arts: (5) Timofey Nastyukhin vs. (3) Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev -- Lightweight: 70.4 KG - 77.1 KG.

Mixed Martial Arts: Kang Ji Won vs. Marcus Almeida -- Heavyweight: 102.2 KG - 120.2 KG. Mixed Martial Arts: Hu Yong vs. (3) Yuya Wakamatsu -- Flyweight: 56.8 KG - 61.2 KG.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor