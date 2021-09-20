Paralympic bronze medallist Sharad admitted to AIIMS after complaining of chest pain, test result awaited

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bronze medalist Sharad Kumar is currently admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. The high jumper is under observation for the last five days after complaining of chest pain.

But Sharad is totally relaxed as the doctors look to carry out some tests to check on the exact reasons behind the pain. "I am admitted here in AIIMS Delhi for the last 5 days now," Sharad toldon Monday.

"Doctor told me that they need to carry out some tests. This is certainly not good signs for me, but I am totally relaxed and chilled because I know the nation's support and love is behind me."

Elaborating on the reason behind getting admitted, Sharad said: "I complained of a little chest pain, but now I am okay. Once my test is done then the actual picture of my health will come out."

On Saturday, Sharad along with shuttler Pramod Bhagat, shooter Manish Narwal, and javelin thrower Sundar Singh Gurjar were recommended for Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021 by the Paralympics Committee of India (PCI). All four brought laurels for India in the recently concluded Tokyo Paralympics.

( With inputs from ANI )

