Paralympics: Aruna Tanwar taken for scans due to hairline fracture

Tokyo, Sep 2 India suffered a huge setback when para taekwondo player Aruna Tanwar got injured during her quarterfinal bout and has to withdraw from the Tokyo Paralympic Games taeowondo competition.

Aruna was taken to the hospital after her quarterfinal bout loss on Thursday. It is suspected that Aruna may be having hairline fracture.

"Sorry to inform that our Tigress @ArunaTanwar1 has got injured in her bout. Suspected hairline fracture. She won her first match with a great margin but we could notice the energy missing in second one.swelling has increased n needs medical attention. @Media_SAI @ianuragthakur," tweeted Deepa Malik, the President of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI).

Aruna was to participate in the repechage bout against Azerbaijan's 10th seed Royala Fataliyeva.

A senior PCI official told over phone from Tokyo that Aruna was injured during her quarterfinal bout and was taken to the hospital by the team doctor for a scan. "It is a hairline fracture but we are waiting for the final report. She is being taken care of," said the official who didn't want to comment on the matter as the official report was not in.

The 21-year-old Aruna, seeded 12th in the competition, entered the repechage stages after losing to fourth-seeded Espinoza Carranza of Peru in a one-sided bout 84-21 in the women's taekwondo K44-49kg quarterfinals of the Tokyo Paralympics.

Earlier in the day, Aruna stunned fifth seed Danijela Jovanovic of Serbia 29-9 in the pre-quarterfinals.

