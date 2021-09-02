Paralympics: Jakhar finishes fifth in Mixed 25m pistol shooting

Tokyo, Sep 2 Having made a brilliant comeback to qualify in second place, India's Rahul Jakhar failed to repeat the act in the final, eventually finishing fifth in the P3 Mixed 25m Pistol SH1.

Jakhar came up with a superb performance in the rapid section of the qualifying stage to finish with a score of 576.

In the final, he survived the first elimination round as Ukraine's Iryna Liakhu was eliminated in a shootout with China's Yang Chao. The Chinese shooter was the next to get out, he finished with a score of 5.

Turkey's Korhan Muharram Yamac was the next to go was the third to get eliminated with a score of 9.

Just when it was looking like Jakhar will get into the medal rounds, he got eliminated as he could manage only 1 and 1 points in the next two shots to finish with a score of 12.

Russian Paralympic Committee's Sergey Malyshev finished fourth with a score of 17, losing out in a shootout with Ukraine's Oleksii Denysiuk, who eventually won a bronze medal with a score of 20.

China's Xing Huang, who topped the qualifying round, bagged the gold medal with a score of 27, a Paralympic Games record for the final.

Earlier, Jakhar was placed second behind China's Xing with a total score of 576. Xing had a score of 585 (294 precision, 291 rapid) with compatriot Yang Chao third with a score of 575 (precision 289, rapid 286).

Akash, the second Indian in the field, was placed 20th after the precision round with a score of 278. He could manage only 273 in the rapid round and could not improve his position and finished 20th.

