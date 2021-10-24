Princepal Singh picked by Stockton Kings in NBA G-League draft

India's Princepal Singh was picked by Stockton Kings, a Sacramento Kings affiliate, during the NBA G-League draft on Saturday.

The Indian hooper played for Ignite last season. With the fifth selection in the third round of the 2021 NBA G League Draft, the Stockton Kings selected Princepal Singh.

Singh, a member of the Sacramento Kings 2021 NBA Summer League championship team, became the second Indian player on an NBA Summer League roster joining Satnam Singh (Dallas Mavericks in 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18) and the first NBA Academy India graduate to be featured on an NBA Summer League roster.

During the 2021 NBA G League Bubble, Singh appeared in one game for the NBA G League Ignite and became the first NBA Academy India graduate to sign a professional contract.

The Stockton Kings also acquired one other player in NBA G League Draft. The Kings gained the draft rights to the 19th selection in the second round, Devearl Ramsey, and a 2022 second-round pick from the Birmingham Squadron in exchange for the draft rights to Joe Young.

Ramsey accrued career averages of 7.0 points (.392 FG per cent, .353 3pt per cent, .840 FT per cent), 2.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.9 steals, and 26.3 minutes per game in 115 career games (90 starts) for Nevada (2016-17) and UC Santa Barbara (2018-21).

The Stockton Kings will make their 2021-22 home debut versus Agua Caliente Clippers on Sunday, November 14 at the Stockton Arena.

( With inputs from ANI )

