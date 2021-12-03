Pro Kabaddi League: UP Yoddha rope in their first African origin player

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) franchise UP Yoddha have roped in their first-ever player of African origin, picking up Kenyan raider James Namaba Kamweti, ahead of season eight.

Kamweti had been adjudged the best raider at the Bangabandhu Cup 2021 international tournament in March earlier this year and is sure to bolster the attack of the Yoddhas.

"It is such a huge step for me to be a part of the U.P.Yoddha team in the PKL. There are very few such top-quality leagues in Kabbadi and to be a part of this great league will surely help me improve further as well as showcase my talent to a newer audience. I look forward to an exciting and entertaining PKL season with U.P.Yoddha," said Kamweti in a statement.

Jasveer Singh, the head coach of U.P Yoddha, was extremely welcoming and appreciative of his new ward and said of the inclusion.

"We are delighted to have James on our team. We have seen his performance in the Bangabandhu Cup where he contributed to almost 50 per cent of the raids for his team," said Jasveer

James Kamweti made his debut for Kenya in the Bangabandhu Cup, where he played 6 matches and made a total of 85 raids, which gathered the team 55 raid points.

PKL season 8 is set to start on December 22 with U.P. Yoddha kicking off their fourth campaign against Bengal Warriors.

( With inputs from ANI )

