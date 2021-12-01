Snooker Nationals: Aditya Mehta, Amee roll into knockout rounds

Bhopal, Dec 1 Aditya Mehta of Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) defeated Hritik Jain of Madhya Pradesh 4-1 to register his third win in Group-I league in the Men's 6-Red snooker match of the National Billiards & Snooker Championship 2021 being played here on Wednesday.

The tall lanky Mehta, the reigning National 15-Red snooker champion, was in full flow and compiled decent breaks of 36 (1st frame), 46 (2nd frame), and 40 (4th frame) to dash the hopes of local challenger Jain by charging to a 66-00, 64-00, 14-40, 59-07, and 33-09 victory and advance to the knockout round.

Meanwhile, in the women's 6-Red competition, strong favourite and top-seed Amee Kamani of Madhya Pradesh dished out another pleasing performance against Revanna Uma Devi and convincingly won 3-0 to record her third success in the 4-player Group-A. The left-handed Amee started with a bang making a break of 53 and followed it with a 22 points clearance to take the second and went on to easily win the third to complete a 53-00, 45-22, 41-01 victory.

In a crucial Group-B encounter contested between Karnataka cueists, Chitra Maghimairaj rallied to get the better of Vidya Pillai 3-1. Maghimairaj uncorked a 57 points break in the fourth frame to seal a deserving 21-35, 43-14, 36-13, 57-00 verdict. Both Maghimairaj and Pillai qualified for the knockout round from this group.

Results;

Women's 6-Red snooker: Amee Kamani (MP) beat Revanna Uma Devi (KAR) 53(53)-00, 45(22)-22, 41-01; Anupama Ramchandra (TN) beat Varsha Sanjeev (KAR) 37-01, 38-08, 46-39; Chitra Maghimairaj (KAR) beat Vidya Pillai (KAR) 21-35, 43-14, 36-13, 57(57)-00; Neena Praveen (TN) beat Pooja Galundia (RAJ) 32-26, 11-38, 34-11, 37-06; Ishika Shah (MP) beat Suman Chavan (MAH) 60-37, 52-19, 46-08.

Men's 6-Red snooker: Monu Chaudhary (DEL) beat Nikhil Saigal (MAH) 30-19, 63(39)-00, 50(46)-17, 16-36, 43-16; R. Srinu (RSPB) beat Rajat Khaneja (CH) 56-12, 35-15, 49-13, 04-52, 22-57, 46-18; Sandeep Gulati (DEL) beat Mohd. Hussain (WB) 51(49)-05, 34-20, 15-42, 53(53)-00, 30-14; Faisal Khan (RSPB) beat Himanshu Jain (TEL) 44-10, 32-29, 22-39, 43-10, 43-04; Shoaib Khan (DEL) beat Jenil Patel (GUJ) 30-23, 49-16, 46-07, 30-03; Paras Gupta (UP) beat Shoain Khan (RSPB) first frame awarded to Gupta as Khan arrived late for match, 48-12, 05-47, 48-10, 25-46, 15-51, 37-25; Aditya Mehta (PSPB) beat Hritik Jain (MP) 66(36)-00, 64(46)-00, 14-40, 59(40)-07, 33-09; Malkeet Singh (RSPB) beat S. Shrikrishna (TN) 45-11, 29-31, 75(70)-00, 26-39, 41(41)-04, 01-40, 44-04; Anuj Uppal (DEL) beat Ketan Chawla (MP) 38-00, 19-40, 47-07, 15-40, 47-31, 30-11; Dhvaj Haria (PSPB) beat Anurag Giri (MP) 07-49, 53-06, 02-54(48), 70(40)-00, 41(30)-00, 41-52, 43(43)-01; Karthick B.C. (KAR) beat Rovin D'Souza (RSPB) 50-07, 43-15, 34-25, 00-48, 25-27, 42-13; Kamal Chawla (RSPB) beat Shivam Arora (MAH) 11-45, 34(34)-35(35), 22-36(29), 46-13, 70(38)-00, 35(35)-34(34), 36-01.

