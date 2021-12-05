South Korea to host World Archery Championships in 2025

The South Korean city of Gwangju will host World Archery Championships and World Archery Congress in 2025.

Gwangju was selected ahead of Madrid, with 10 votes to one.

World Archery said it will be the third time that archery's leading competitive nation has hosted the championships, following Seoul in 1985 and Ulsan in 2009.

"The Korean city of Gwangju has been named host of the World Archery Championships and World Archery Congress in 2025 at a meeting of the executive board today in Lausanne," World Archery said in a statement on Sunday.

World Archery said Gwangju has also committed to running archery outreach programmes with the establishment of a promotional facility.

The board also unanimously awarded the 2025 World Archery Youth Championships to the Canadian city of Winnipeg, which was the only bidder.

( With inputs from ANI )

