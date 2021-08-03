Sports Minister Anurag Thakur launches theme song for Indian Paralympic contingent

New Delhi, Aug 3 Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur launched the theme song "Kar De Kamaal Tu" composed and sung by a 'divyang' (specially-abled) cricketer Sanjeev Singh from Lucknow for the Indian Paralympic contingent for the Tokyo Games at a ceremony in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The thought behind the Paralympic Committee of India's (PCI) decision to get the song composed by the 'divyang' community was to give them a sense of inclusiveness.

"The lyrics of the song motivate not only the athletes but all the people with any form of disability to never underestimate themselves and what they have in them to create wonders," said a statement from the Sports Ministry.

Thakur said that, "India is sending its largest ever contingent to the Paralympic Games in Tokyo 54 para-sportspersons across nine sports disciplines. India will be watching your every move; we will be following your incredible journey at the Games. The sheer determination of our Para-Athletes shows their phenomenal human spirit. Remember that when you play for India you will have 130 crore Ind cheering for you! I am extremely confident that our para-athletes will give their optimum best!

"Prime Minister Sh Narendra Modi had met our Rio 2016 Paralympic Games athletes and has always had a keen interest for the welfare of our athletes and focused the government's approach on nurturing talent along with development of sports Infrastructure across the country. I would also like to congratulate the Paralympic Committee of India and its President Ms. Deepa Malik for ensuring that our athletes are well prepared and receive the best facilities," said Thakur.

Sanjeev Singh, the composer and singer of the song, said that it was a moment of pride not only for him but for the entire community. He said that it was the accomplishment of Deepa Malik as a player in Rio 2016 Para Games that inspired him to write a poem about her, which has taken the shape of the theme song.

"I just wish that this song inspires para-athletes to do well. They are already winners in their life but a medal will make the entire country (take) note of them and make the nation proud," said Sanjeev.

PCI chief Deepa Malik said, "As the president of the Paralympic Committee of India and member of the National Committee to commemorate 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', I take this as my endeavour to give wings to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of India@75 as inclusive India. The Paralympic movement in India has taken a larger-than-life shape in (a) very short time and para sports is one of the best ways to do it.

"Para-sports need to be brought in the mainstream in India. This theme song is composed to boost the morale of Indian Paralympic contingent. We request all Ind to show their support by following the Games and hear and share the theme song," she said.

PCI secretary-general Gursharan Singh said, "This song will motivate the players and make them feel that the entire country is behind them. When the Tri-colour goes up in the Paralympics, the entire country feels proud. We want the players to feel motivated and inspired after they listen to this song."

A record number of 54 para athletes will participate in nine sports disciplines In Tokyo. Many of them have qualified with world-record performances, which have raised the medal expectations.

