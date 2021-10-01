Sujata Chaturvedi appointed as Secretary Sports in MYAS

Sujata Chaturvedi has been appointed as new Secretary Sports, Department of Sports, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced on Friday.

"@IndiaSports extends a hearty welcome to Smt. Sujata Chaturvedi, IAS ,Secretary , Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports," tweeted Dept of Sports MYAS.

MYAS also thanked Ravi Mital for his services to the department as Secretary Sports.

"@IndiaSports thanks Shri Ravi Mital for his services to the department as Secretary Sports and conveys best wishes on his superannuation," wrote Dept of Sports MYAS.

Ravi Mital was given a farewell in the presence of Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium on Thursday.

Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur also thanked Ravi Mital and wished him luck for the future. He wrote, "Wishing Sh Ravi Mital Ji the very best; he always kept the athletes as his focus while framing policies. We worked together in @FinMinIndiaand when I took charge of @IndiaSports. Thankyou for your public service."

( With inputs from ANI )

