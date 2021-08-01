Telangana, Andhra CMs congratulate Sindhu for winning bronze

Hyderabad, Aug 1 The Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Sunday congratulated star shuttler P.V. Sindhu for winning bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Sindhu defeated He Bingjiao of China by 21-13, 21-15 to clinch the bronze. With this win, she became the first Indian woman to win two individual Olympic medals.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao congratulated Sindhu on the victory. He expressed happiness on Sindhu creating history as the first Indian woman sportsperson to win medals in two successive Olympics.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also congratulated the badminton player for winning bronze medal defeating He Bingjiao of China in straight sets.

He wished her success in future events and hoped that she will bring more laurels to the country and state.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also conveyed congratulations to Sindhu on winning the bronze medal.

The governor noted that she became the first Indian woman to win medals in two Olympic games. "India is truly proud of you," tweeted Soundararajan.

Telangana sports minister V. Srinivas Goud too congratulated Sindhu. "You have created history with back to back Olympic medal for India," he tweeted.

Born and raised in Hyderabad, Telangana, the two-time Olympic bronze medallist has roots in Andhra Pradesh.

