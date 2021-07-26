Tokyo 2020, Day 4: Indian shooters take centre stage as Mixed Team competitions make Olympic debuts (Preview)

Shooters Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary along with Yashaswini Deswal and Abhishek Verma will kick start Day Four of the Tokyo Olympics for India on Tuesday.

India's Air Pistol and Air Rifle shooters are geared up to compete in the Mixed Team events tomorrow when both the 10M Air Pistol Mixed Team and 10M Air Rifle Mixed Team competitions make their Olympic debuts.

Shooters Divyansh Singh Panwar, Elavenil Valarivan, and Deepak Kumar, Anjum Moudgil will participate in the 10M Air Rifle Mixed Team event.

While Saurabh Chaudhary, Manu Bhaker, and Abhishek Verma, Yashaswini Singh Deswal will lock horns in the 10M Air Pistol Mixed Team event.

Also, following a 1-7 loss against World No. 1 Australia, the Indian Men's Hockey team will look to bounce back from the result when they take on Spain in their third match of the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday morning.

With an aim to end the 41-year medal drought at the Olympic Games, the Indian Men's Hockey Team had kickstarted their campaign on a winning note having beaten New Zealand 3-2 in a thrilling contest.

However, the World No.4 side couldn't capitalize on the win and went down against Australia in their second match at the quadrennial Games.

The men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy faced a defeat on Monday in the Group A Play Stage. Hoping to turn the tables, the duo will take the field again to improve their game and go one step ahead.

Table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal progressed to Round 3 of the men's singles event after defeating Portugal's Tiago Apolonia on Monday. The star paddler will play his Round 3 match on Tuesday.

Sailors Nethra Kumanan, Vishnu Saravanan will compete in the laser race while sailors KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar will participate in the 49er event.

Except for Mary Kom, all other boxers have failed to leave a mark in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics and Lovlina Borgohain will look to bring out her A-game when she takes the field on Tuesday.

