Tokyo Olympics, Day 14: Women's hockey team eye Bronze, Bajrang Punia begins campaign (Preview)

Gurpreet Singh will start Day 14 for India at the ongoing Olympics in Tokyo as he will take the field in the men's 50km race walk final on Friday.

Hours later golfer Aditi Ashok along with compatriot Diksha Dagar will continue their Tokyo 2020 campaign.

But the real action will begin when the Indian women's hockey team will take on World Number 4 Great Britain in the Bronze Medal match on Friday at 0700 hrs IST.

The side had put up a valiant effort against Argentina in the semifinal of the Tokyo Olympics but ended up losing the match. The Girls In Blue are ready to rumble in their last match of the Tokyo 2020.

Also, wrestler Bajrang Punia headlines Friday's action for India as the grappler will play his first match in the Tokyo Olympics. Bajrang is slated to play two more games on Friday if he wins his respective games.

Seema Bisla will compete in the women's 50 kg freestyle 1/8 final and will play two more games just like Bajrang is she qualifies.

In the afternoon, Priyanka Goswami and Bhawna Jat will compete in the women's 20km race walk final.

Amoj Jacob, Arokia Rajiv, Naganathan Pandi, Nirmal Tom Noah, and Anas Muhamad Yahiya will end India's day at the Tokyo Olympics as they compete in men's 4*400m relay round 1 on Friday.

( With inputs from ANI )

