Tokyo Olympics, Day 3: Rough day in office for Indian contingent (Review)

The start of Day Three at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics brought happiness to the face of fans as India's lone representative in fencing, Chadalavada Anandha Sundhararaman Bhavani Devi got off to a winning start in the women's individual sabre here on Monday.

However, the Indian fencer went down against France's Manon Brunet in women's individual sabre 15-7 in the round of 32 at Makuhari Messe B Hall Yellow Piste. Bhavani Devi has now set her eyes on Paris 2024.

"Big Day. It was Excitement & Emotional. I won the First Match 15/3 against Nadia Azizi and become the First INDIAN Fencing Player to win a Match at Olympic but 2nd Match I lost 7/15 against world top 3 player Manon Brunet. I did my level best but couldn't win. I am sorry," tweeted CA Bhavani Devi.

A similar thing happened with the archery team, who won the game in the morning but ended up losing the quarter-final match on Monday.

The Indian trio of Pravin Jadhav, Atanu Das, and Tarundeep Rai overcame team Kazakhstan in the men's team event to reach the quarters.

In the next round, the trio failed to rise to the tough challenge against South Korea in the quarter-final of the men's archery team event here.

India suffered another setback when paddlers Sutirtha Mukherjee and Manika Batra bowed out of the women's singles event after losing their Round 2 matches.

However, table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal progressed to Round 3 of the men's singles event after defeating Portugal's Tiago Apolonia here at Tokyo Metropolitan Gym -- Table 1 in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Moreover, the men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy also faced a defeat in the Group A Play Stage here at the Musashino Forest Plaza Court 1.

Also, Angad Bajwa finished 18th in the qualifiers with a score of 120 and Mairaj Ahmad Khan ended 25th with 117, to bow out of the Men's Skeet event.

Tennis star Sumit Nagal bowed out of the Tokyo Olympics after losing the second-round match against Daniil Medvedev here at the Ariake Tennis Court 1.

Boxer Ashish Kumar (75kg), who was playing the first match of the Tokyo Olympics, bowed out of the men's middleweight (69-75kg) category event.

The string of defeats continued and in the afternoon as swimmer Sajan Prakash failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the men's 200m butterfly event.

In the evening, all eyes were on the Indian women's Hockey team and the side in Blue couldn't find a way to get on board, before going down 0-2 against the Germans.

The women's team played their hearts out in their second Tokyo Olympics encounter against the World Number 3 Germany side at the Oi Hockey Stadium here on Monday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor