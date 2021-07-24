Tokyo Olympics: India judoka Shushila Devi Likmabam loses to Eva Csernoviczki in Women's 48kg round of 32

India's sole Judo representative at Tokyo 2020 Olympics Shushila Devi Likmabam bowed down to Hungary's Eva Csernoviczki in Women's 48kg elimination round of 32 here at Nippon Budokan -- Mat 1 on Saturday.

India's Sushila Devi went down 10-0 against 2012 bronze medalist Eva Csernoviczki in the match. Eva Csernoviczki was declared the winner by Enkhtsetseg Turbat of Mongolia who was the referee of the match.

Csernoviczki pinned Sushila Devi down for 20 seconds and got the Ippon in 2:40.

The Hungarian ranked 24 in the world while Sushila Devi is ranked 46.

This was the second blow for the Indian contingent on Saturday after both Elavenil Valarivan and Apurvi Chandela failed to qualify for the medal round after finishing 16th and 36th respectively in the women's 10m air rifle qualification.

The World Number one Elavenil amassed 626.5 points at an average of 10.442 after shooting 60 shots on the target while Chandela gathered 621.9 in the qualifications, which in the end was just not good enough to make it to the 8-player final.

( With inputs from ANI )

