Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu wins bronze, becomes first Indian woman to win two medals at Games

Shuttler PV Sindhu on Sunday became the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. Sindhu defeated China's He Bing Jiao in the bronze medal match of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics here at the Musashino Forest Plaza Court 1.

Sindhu defeated Bing Jiao 21-13, 21-15 in the bronze medal match that lasted for 52 minutes. Sindhu had earlier returned with a silver medal at the Rio Olympics 2016.

The 26-year-old Sindhu is now just the second Indian athlete to win two individual Olympic medals. Wrestler Sushil Kumar also has two medals as he returned with a bronze medal at the Beijing Olympics 2008 and a silver at the London Olympics 2012.

In the match between Sindhu and Bing Jiao, the former was dominant in the first game and she did not give her opponent any chance, winning it 21-13.

Continuing from where she left off, Sindhu did not relent, and in the end, she wrapped up the match in straight games.

Sindhu missed out on a chance to win gold or silver as she lost her semifinal match on Saturday against Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-Ying.

Tzu-Ying defeated Sindhu 21-18, 21-12 in the semifinals. On Friday, Sindhu had stormed into the semi-finals of the women's singles event after defeating Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the quarter-finals.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor