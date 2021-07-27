Tokyo Olympics: Sharath Kamal's run comes to an end after losing to Ma Long

By ANI | Published: July 27, 2021 09:57 AM2021-07-27T09:57:25+5:302021-07-27T10:05:07+5:30

India paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal on Tuesday bowed out of the men's singles event after losing his Round 3 match against current world champion Ma Long here at Tokyo Metropolitan Gym -- Table 1 in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Ma Long defeated Kamal 4-1 in a match that lasted for 46 minutes.

Tokyo Olympics: Sharath Kamal's run comes to an end after losing to Ma Long | Tokyo Olympics: Sharath Kamal's run comes to an end after losing to Ma Long

Tokyo Olympics: Sharath Kamal's run comes to an end after losing to Ma Long

Next

India paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal on Tuesday bowed out of the men's singles event after losing his Round 3 match against current world champion Ma Long here at Tokyo Metropolitan Gym -- Table 1 in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Ma Long defeated Kamal 4-1 in a match that lasted for 46 minutes.

Kamal was put on the backfoot in Game 1, losing it 7-11 and, and he was left with all to do in the following games. However, Kamal showed his experience and staged a comeback, winning Game 2.

The match kept on going back and forth, and after Game 3, it was Long who managed to take a 2-1 lead. Continuing from where he left off, Long took Game 4 and he was just minutes away from winning the match. Kamal was not able to make a comeback and he ended up losing the match within minutes.

On Monday, star paddler Manika Batra bowed out of the women's singles event after losing her Round 3 match against Austria's Sofia Polcanova. Sofia Polcanova defeated Batra 4-0.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Achanta sharath kamalAchanta sharath kamalTokyoSofiaMa longSofia polcanova