Tokyo Olympics: South Korea win gold in men's team archery event

South Korea on Monday won gold in the men's team archery event after Kim Je Deok, Kim Woojin, and Oh Jinhyek defeated Chinese Taipei in the finals. South Korea defeated Chinese Taipei 6-0 in the summit clash.

Earlier, hosts Japan had pushed gold medal favourites South Korea hard in the semi-finals of the men's team tournament before South Korea eked out a 5-4 (setpoints) victory.

Hosts Japan took the bronze medal after defeating the Netherlands 5-4.

Earlier on Monday, the Indian trio of Pravin Jadhav, Atanu Das, and Tarundeep Rai failed to rise to the tough challenge against South Korea in the quarter-final of the men's archery team event here at the Yumenoshima Ranking Field.

The South Korean team defeated the Indian team 6-0 to reach the semis. The Indian team had defeated the Kazakhstani team of Abdullin Ilfat, Gankin Denis, and Mussayev Sanzhar 6-2 to reach the quarters.

( With inputs from ANI )

