Tokyo Olympics: Super show by Lovlina, go for gold, says Bindra

Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra on Friday congratulated boxer Lovlina Borgohain for entering the semi-finals of the women's welterweight (64-69kg) category. Lovlina (69kg) has assured India a bronze after storming into the semi-finals of the women's welterweight category.

"Super super show by @LovlinaBorgohai! Two more to go! #goforgold," tweeted Bindra.

Arjuna awardee boxer Akhil Kumar also took to Twitter to congratulate Lovlina for making the entire country proud.

"Congrats @LovlinaBorgohai for assuring the medal in Tokyo2020. All the best to change the colour of a medal. U made us proud," tweeted Kumar.

Borgohain defeated Nien-Chin Chen by a split decision of 4-1. Five judges gave split decisions in the first round but following two rounds, all judges anonymously stamped Lovlina's dominance.

Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, congratulated the boxer for making the entire country proud.

"Lovlina has entered the Semi-Finals ! Well done @LovlinaBorgohai, what an amazing news for India to wake up to today! We've been glued to the tv screen watching you in action," tweeted Thakur.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor