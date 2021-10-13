Uber Cup: Indian women's team loses to Thailand
The India women's badminton team on Wednesday lost to Thailand in their final Group B encounter in the ongoing Uber Cup.
In the match, India went down as Malvika Bansod lost the match 21-15, 21-11 against Pornpawee Chochuwong.
Following this, the doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Reddy N Sikki lost against Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai by 21-16, 21-12.
In the third match, shuttler Aditi Bhatt lost the match 21-16, 18-21, 21-15 against Busanan Ongbamrungphan.
The doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela lost against the Thailand pair by 21-17, 21-16.
In the last match, Tasnim Mir lost the match 21-19, 21-15 against Supainda Katethong.
On Tuesday, India defeated Scotland 4-1 in their Group B encounter.
