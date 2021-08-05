Watch out for Bajrang, women's hockey team in bronze medal match
By IANS | Published: August 5, 2021 10:54 PM2021-08-05T22:54:03+5:302021-08-05T23:05:12+5:30
Mumbai, Aug 5 If you've been following the Olympic action, here's what you should be watching on TV ...
Mumbai, Aug 5 If you've been following the Olympic action, here's what you should be watching on TV from the early hours of Friday, August 6.
Athletics
2:00 a.m. Men's 50km Race Walk Gurpreet Singh
2:52 p.m. Women's 20km Race Walk Final Priyanka Goswami & Bhawna Jat
5:07 p.m. Men's 4x400 Relay Round 1, Heat 2 Amoj Jacob, Arokia Rajiv, N Pandi, Nirmal Tom Noah, Mohd Anas
Golf
5:29 a.m. Women's Individual Stroke play - Round 3 Diksha Dagar
5:48 a.m. Women's Individual Stroke play - Round 3 Aditi Ashok
Hockey
7:00 a.m. women's bronze medal match India v Great Britain
Wrestling
8:07 a.m. Women's 50kg Freestyle 1/8 Final Seema Bisla v Hamdi Sarra (TUN)
8:49 a.m. Men's 65kg Freestyle 1/8 Final Bajrang Punia v Ernazar Akmataliev (KGZ)
8:56 a.m. Women's 50 kg Freestyle Quarterfinal Seema Bisla (if qualifies)
9:17 a.m. Men's 65kg Freestyle Quarterfinal Bajrang (if qualifies)
2:52 p.m. Men's 65kg Freestyle Semifinal Bajrang (if qualifies)
3:13 p.m. Women's 50kg Freestyle Semifinal Seema Bisla (if qualifies)
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app