Watch out for Bajrang, women's hockey team in bronze medal match

Mumbai, Aug 5 If you've been following the Olympic action, here's what you should be watching on TV from the early hours of Friday, August 6.

Athletics

2:00 a.m. Men's 50km Race Walk Gurpreet Singh

2:52 p.m. Women's 20km Race Walk Final Priyanka Goswami & Bhawna Jat

5:07 p.m. Men's 4x400 Relay Round 1, Heat 2 Amoj Jacob, Arokia Rajiv, N Pandi, Nirmal Tom Noah, Mohd Anas

Golf

5:29 a.m. Women's Individual Stroke play - Round 3 Diksha Dagar

5:48 a.m. Women's Individual Stroke play - Round 3 Aditi Ashok

Hockey

7:00 a.m. women's bronze medal match India v Great Britain

Wrestling

8:07 a.m. Women's 50kg Freestyle 1/8 Final Seema Bisla v Hamdi Sarra (TUN)

8:49 a.m. Men's 65kg Freestyle 1/8 Final Bajrang Punia v Ernazar Akmataliev (KGZ)

8:56 a.m. Women's 50 kg Freestyle Quarterfinal Seema Bisla (if qualifies)

9:17 a.m. Men's 65kg Freestyle Quarterfinal Bajrang (if qualifies)

2:52 p.m. Men's 65kg Freestyle Semifinal Bajrang (if qualifies)

3:13 p.m. Women's 50kg Freestyle Semifinal Seema Bisla (if qualifies)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor