Women's National Boxing Championships to take place from October 21-27 in Hisar

After successful completion of the junior, youth and men's national championships, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) is all set to roll out the Elite Women's National Championships from October 21-27.

The fifth edition of the prestigious event will be played at St Joseph's International School in Hisar.

This event will also mark the return of the Elite Women's National Championships after a gap of more than one year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a statement, it will also provide a great opportunity for the domestic pugilists to showcase their game as the performances will be considered when the selection committee will meet to finalize the squad for the upcoming AIBA World Championships which is scheduled later this year.

The tournament will be played as per the AIBA's revised 12 weight divisions--48kg, 50kg, 52kg, 54kg, 57kg, 60kg, 63kg, 66kg, 70kg, 75kg, 81kg and +81kg--with last date of registrations being October 8 by number and October 13 by name.

"We've resumed the domestic circuit slowly but steadily. Complete safety precautions have been taken for our boxers and support staff as well as for the others involved in organising the tournaments in these unprecedented times. We have successfully conducted five national championships in the last three months, including the junior and youth events," BFI President Ajay Singh said.

"We are glad that despite the constraints we have seen so many fresh talents participating and getting the opportunity to pursue the sport at the highest level. We are confident that St. Joesph School and Haryana Boxing Sangh along with the federation will put up a memorable championship and, on behalf of BFI, I wish all the players best luck as we await yet another exciting edition of this prestigious championships," he added.

The draw will take place in the evening of October 20. All the boxers, team officials, coaches and technical officials taking part in the championships need to provide a negative RT-PCR report, with a barcode, of the test conducted within 72 hours before their arrival at the venue.

( With inputs from ANI )

