World Athletics U20 C'ships: Priya Mohan finishes 4th in women's 400m final after clocking personal best

India's Priya Mohan finished 4th in the women's 400m final at the U20 World Athletics Championships in Nairobi on Saturday.

The Indian athlete clocked her personal best with a timing of 52.77s and finished behind Nigeria's Imaobong Uko (51.55s), Poland's Kornelia Lesiewicz (51.97s), and Kenya's Sylvia Chelangat (52.23s). Priya earlier had a personal best of 53.29s.

Priya continued her fine performance in the women's individual too after grabbing bronze in the 4x400m mixed relay event. On Wednesday, the Indian quartet which consisted of Bharat Sridhar, Priya Mohan, Summy, and Kapil finished third behind Nigeria and Poland with the timing of 3:20.60 seconds. The Indians bettered their heats time in the final. Notably, this was also the mixed event's debut at the U20 Worlds.

Earlier in the day, Amit Khatri grabbed silver in the 10,000m race walking event after clocking 42 minutes 17.94 seconds to achieve the feat while Heristone Wanyonyi of Kenya clinched the gold after recording a time of 42.10.84.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor