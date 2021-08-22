You make us all very proud: Anju Bobby George to Shaili Singh

Anju Bobby George was elated after Shaili Singh grabbed silver in the World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi on Sunday.

Shaili jumped 6.59m in the third attempt registering her best show in the event to bag the silver while Sweden's Maja Askag won gold with a jump of 6.60m. Ukraine's Mariia Horielova managed to settle with bronze by recording 6.50m.

"In 2017, Bobby and I came across a young girl from Jhansi. We scouted her later that year in the junior national competition and decided to induct her into the Anju Bobby Sports Foundation in 2018. Coach Bobby George has since then worked tirelessly to create a new star in athletics. From jumping 4.55m, creating national records to becoming world no. 1 (U18), with a jump of 6.48m, this little girl has come a long way," Anju Bobby George tweeted.

"#ShailiSingh, you make us all very proud as you add another feather to your cap at the #WorldAthleticsU20Championships by winning a silver medal. This feat would not have been possible without the support of @afiindia @Media_SAI, @NsscSai, @IndiaSports, @OGQ_India," she added.

Earlier, Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra also congratulated Anju Bobby George for her 'mentorship and guidance' to Shaili Singh.

Shaili's silver was India's third medal in the showpiece event having already won bronze in the 4x400m mixed relay team event on Wednesday and silver by Amit Khatri in the 10,000m racewalking event on Saturday.

Jumping first in the final, the Indian athlete registered an identical 6.34m in the first two attempts. Shaili then made a huge improvement with a 6.59m in her 3rd jump. Wind assistance of +2.2m/s was registered along with that attempt but it took her to the top of the standings, going into the final three attempts.

Triple jump champion Maja Askag soon gave her personal best in the 4th attempt and moved into the lead with 6.60m. Meanwhile, Shaili's 4th and 5th attempt was an X. In her last attempt, the Indian didn't manage to better her 3rd attempt, as Swedish Maja Askag won gold by a mere difference of 1 cm.

( With inputs from ANI )

