1 dead, 13 injured in Texas drive-by shooting

Houston, Dec 13 One person was killed and 13 others were injured following a drive-by shooting at a vigil in the US state of Texas, authorities said.

The incident took place on Sunday evening in Baytown, a suburb city near Houston, reports Xinhua news agency.

The victim was pronounced dead at an area hospital and of the injured, three are currently in critical condition, The Houston Chronicle reported.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooter drove up and opened fire on a crowd that gathered at the vigil.

One of the injured may be a child, said Gonzalez.

Local media reported that the vigil, named the Celebration of Life ceremony, was held by a woman in honour of her son killed at home a few weeks ago.

The number of mass shootings in the US increased during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

There have been 599 mass shootings as of November this year, the Archive said.

There were 611 in 2020 and 417 in 2019.

