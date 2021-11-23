1 in 6 S.Korean women quit jobs after marriage

Seoul, Nov 23 More than 1 in 6 South Korean women suffered a career break this year as they quit their jobs due to getting married and having children, data showed on Tuesday.

The number of women aged 15-54 who have stopped working after marriage reached 1.45 million in April, down 3.8 per cent, or 57,000, from the previous year, according to the data from Statistics Korea.

Such women accounted for 17.4 per cent of the total 8.32 million married women, down from 17.6 per cent a year earlier, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The 2021 tally was lower than an on-year decline of 193,000 the previous year. But the number of such women has been on a sustained decline in line with a fall in marriage, according to the statistics agency.

South Korea has been struggling with a chronic decline in childbirths as many young people are opting to distance themselves from life's three major milestones dating, marriage and having children because they cannot find decent jobs amid a prolonged economic slowdown and skyrocketing housing prices.

Among the married women who quit their jobs, the largest proportion of 43.2 per cent, or 626,000, said child rearing is the main reason behind their decision. The data showed 27.4 per cent said they stopped working due to getting married, followed by 22.1 per cent with pregnancy and childbirths.

The number of working mothers with children aged under 18 came to 2.61 million in April, down 66,000 from the previous year, the data showed.

The 2021 tally was lower than a record on-year fall of 156,000 the previous year amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The employment rate for married women reached 61.1 per cent in April, up 1 percentage point from the previous year.

South Korea reported job growth for the eighth straight month in October in the latest sign that the country's economic recovery has continued despite the fourth wave of the pandemic.

