1 person dead in shooting outside US store

Washington, Aug 9 One person was killed and another injured during a shooting which took place in the parking lot of a store in the US state of Pennsylvania, authorities said.

Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck told local media that the shooting took place at at about 2.15 p.m. in Lower Nazareth Township, reports Xinhua news agency.

He did not however, reveal the victims' identities.

Shots were exchanged between at least two vehicles following a verbal altercation in the parking lot, said Houck.

Police were still in the preliminary stages of their investigation, he added.

