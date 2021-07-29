20-yr-old suspect arrested over California theatre shooting

San Francisco, July 29 A 20-year-old suspect has been arrested over a shooting incident that left one teenager dead and another wounded at a movie theatre in California, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at around 11.45 p.m. on Monday night at the Regal Edwards Corona Crossings theatre in the city of Corona, located around 72 km southeast of Los Angeles, reports Xinhua news agency.

During the investigation, detectives received witness statements that led to locating and arresting suspect Joseph Jimenez, the Corona Police Department said in a statement on Wednesday.

Police detectives served a search warrant on Tuesday night at the residence of the suspect and discovered a firearm and additional evidence related to the crime scene.

The firearm matched the caliber of the weapon used in the murder, according to the Department.

Police said Jimenez was booked on charges of murder, attempted murder, and robbery.

He is being held on a $2 million bail.

Rylee Goodrich, 18, was killed and Anthony Barajas, 19, was injured in the shooting.

The victims were discovered when an employee entered the theatre after the movie ended.

They had both been shot in the head and there was no evidence of a struggle, local newspaper The Press-Enterprise reported, citing police sources.

Investigators believe Jimenez acted alone, but the reason he shot the two victims was unknown, the newspaper added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor