200 NSUI members detained by Patna police

Patna, Sep 6 Around 200 members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress, were detained by the police in Patna after they headed towards the Raj Bhawan on Monday.

The NSUI members were protesting against the 'irregularities' in the appointment of teachers. The protesters alleged that the education department of the state was directly involved in the irregularities.

"Around 2,500 NSUI members were on their way to the Raj Bhawan to hand over a memorandum to Governor Phagu Chauhan. They were intercepted by the police near the Secretariat. The police also resorted to lathi charge, injuring several NSUI members," said Madan Mohan Jha, president of the Congress' Bihar unit.

"As huge irregularities appeared in the appointment of teachers, we strongly believe that education department selectively picked the candidates who are less eligible and have lesser numbers. Many candidates having good numbers have not got jobs. We demand a thorough probe into the matter," Jha said.

"I also request Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to pay attention to this matter," Jha added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor