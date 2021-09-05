2022 Manipur Assembly polls: Congress appoints Pradyut Bordoloi, Rakibul Hussain as observers

Ahead of the 2022 assembly polls in Manipur, Congress on Sunday appointed party MP Pradyut Bordoloi and MLA Rakibul Hussain as All India Congress Committee (AICC) observers for the poll-bound state, party general secretary KC Venugopal informed.

Congress had earlier appointed Jairam Ramesh as an observer for Manipur.

The assembly polls in Manipur are due early next year.

In August this year, former Manipur Congress chief Govindas Konthoujam joined Bharatiya Janata Party.

( With inputs from ANI )

