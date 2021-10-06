20K BJP workers to campaign for 2 lakh hours in MP

New Delhi, Oct 6 Gearing up for the next Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, over 20,000 workers of the BJP state unit will collectively work for two lakh hours among the people at booth level to expand the party base in the state.

BJP Madhya Pradesh in-charge P. Murlidhar Rao told that 20,000 'Vistarak' will hit the ground to strengthen the party ahead of next assembly polls in the state. "The party has planned a 'Vistarak Abhiyan' for the state. In the campaign 20,000 office bearers at district, mandal and booth level will be made Vistarak and they will spend time among people to strengthen the party at grassroots level."

As per the plan, Mandal president and general secretary, head of booth unit and office bearers above them, only be appointed as Vistarak. The state unit is to deploy 80 to 90 Vistaraks in each assembly constituency of Madhya Pradesh in all 230 assembly constituencies.

"In Madhya Pradesh, the party is already strong and after this campaign it will expand to new areas," he said.

Party will be sending two Vistaraks on every five to seven booths. Each of them will work to strengthen the party at ground level by spending 10 hours per day for 10 days. In total 20,000 Vistaraks will together work for two lakh hours for the party," Rao added.

Preparation has been started to launch the campaign after November. "We have started listing the names of Vistaraks, manuals are being prepared about the duties and they will be trained to reach out to the people.

Madhya Pradesh assembly elections will be held in November-December 2023. Since 2003, the saffron party has been in power in the state, except for 15 months from December 2018 to March 2020 when Congress leader Kamal Nath was the Chief Minister.

In March 2020, Shivraj Singh Chouhan was again sworn as chief minister after the fall of the Kamal Nath led Congress government.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor