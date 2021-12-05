25 cr people of UP are my family, says CM Yogi amid criticism of Lucknow lathi-charge

Amid criticism by Opposition parties and party colleague Varun Gandhi on the alleged lathi-charge on students protesting over teachers' recruitment, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wrote a cryptic tweet saying the entire UP population is his family.

"For me, 25 crore people of the state are my family," tweeted CM Yogi in Hindi.

Sharing a video of the alleged lathi charge, Varun Gandhi on Sunday tweeted "These are also children of Bharat (Maa). Forget about accepting their demands, there is no one ready to even listen to them. And then they are made to face this barbaric lathi charge."

"Would they have faced the same treatment if they had been your children? You have vacancies as well as qualified candidates. Then why are you not filling the vacancies?" Gandhi said.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati also condemned the incident and said that "BSP demands that government immediately consider their legitimate demand."

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav while slamming the UP government over the alleged incident said that the previous government led by the SP was distributing laptops to the students while the present regime is resorting to lathi.

"BJP was making the country 'vishv guru'. Our government was at least distributing laptops to the students, whereas they (state government) is resorting to lathi," said Yadav.

Sharing the video of the purported incident, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi: "The UP government lathi-charged those seeking employment. Remember this when BJP comes to ask for votes!"

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor