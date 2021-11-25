3 arrested over fatal ferry accident in Sri Lanka

Colombo, Nov 25 The Sri Lankan police arrested three people over the ferry tragedy which killed six people, including 4 children, and seriously injured 14 others two days ago.

According to a police official, the owner of the ferry and two ferry operators were taken into custody on Wednesday after the ferry, carrying 22 people including school students, capsized when crossing a waterway in east Sri Lanka's town of Kinniya.

Immediate search operations were launched by navy divers on Tuesday and six bodies, including those of four children, were recovered, Xinhua news agency reported.

As many as 14 people have so far been rescued and divers are searching for two more missing.

The injured are receiving treatment at nearby state hospitals.

The police said that the ferry capsized due to overcrowding. Eyewitnesses said that the bridge over the waterway was damaged which was why people had to use the ferry.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor