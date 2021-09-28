3-day break for Telangana Legislature session

Hyderabad, Sep 28 The two Houses of the Telangana Legislature have put off the ongoing session for three days in view of heavy rains lashing the state under the impact of cyclonic storm 'Gulab'.

Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council will have no sitting on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The Houses will meet again on Friday.

The decision was taken by Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Council pro-tem V. Bhoopal Reddy in view of the prevailing situation and to enable members to participate in rescue and relief operations.

According to a bulletin issued by Secretary to state Legislature Dr V. Narasimha Charyulu, in view of the unprecedented situation prevailing in the state following the adverse impact on account of incessant downpour caused by the cyclone 'Gulab', members requested the Speaker to adjourn the sitting of the of the ongoing session which is scheduled to meet on Tuesday to a later date.

They made the request as they have to participate in the rescue and relief operations, oversee the grievances ventilated and extend support to the people of their respective constituencies.

The Speaker consulted the leader of the house and floor leaders in the house in this regard who accepted the proposal.

Therefore, the Speaker has rescheduled the sitting and adjourned the house to meet again on Friday.

The Council pro-tem chairman also took a similar decision after consulting the Chief Minister and the floor leaders in the house.

