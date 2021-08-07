3 youths held on charge of attempt to murder Tripura CM

Agartala, Aug 7 The Police arrested three youths belonging to affluent families on the charge of attempt to murder Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, officials said on Saturday.

West Tripura district police chief Manik Lal Das told , "The Chief Minister had a narrow escape on Thursday night after a private car which was going at a breakneck speed whizzed past him and his security entourage when Deb was on a night stroll and was returning to his official residence at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Lane here. The CM managed to jump aside as the vehicle whisked past him. However, one of his security personnel sustained minor injuries."

The police official said that the incident took place during the Covid night curfew and the three youths not only violated the curfew rules but they also illegally overtook six police barricades and attacked a policeman when he tried to intercept the three drunken youths.

He said that police immediately chased the Bolero car as the youths tried to escape, but ultimately arrested them late on Thursday night.

The three youths Subham Saha (27), an engineer and working as business developer in a private farm, Aman Saha (25), a BBA degree holder and Gairik Ghosh (24), an unemployed graduate in Arts - belong to very affluent families.

A case was registered in the West Agartala police station and various charges including rash driving, obstructing government servants on duty, willfully injuring public servants and attempt to murder the Tripura CM.

Police have now seized the car and their mobile phones and is conducting raids in their houses and other places to obtain their antecedents.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor