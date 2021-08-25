4 Bills to be introduced in 2-day Guj Assembly monsoon session

Gandhinagar, Aug 25 In the upcoming two-day monsoon session of the Gujarat Assembly, beginning September 27, the state government will introduce four Bills and get them passed, Minister of State for Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Pradeepsinh Jadeja said in a press statement on Wednesday.

The Gujarat Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in its weekly meeting on Wednesday, decided to hold the two-day monsoon session from Friday. The four bills to be passed include the Gujarat Professional Medical Education Colleges and Institutions (Amendment) Act, the Gujarat Goods and Services Tax Amendment Act, 2021, the Gujarat Private University Amendment Ordinance and the Indian Partnership Gujarat Amendment Act, 2021.

"Through the government's program 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', the much valued freedom which we are enjoying today is being celebrated. The government will be presenting a resolution on the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' in the session," said Pradeep Sinh Jadeja.

A limited number of people will be allowed to enter the Assembly building only after undergoing Covid-19 tests due to the pandemic. Adequate precautionary measures have been taken under the instructions of the Speaker. No visitor will be allowed inside the building during these two days.

All ministers including the CM, MLAs and mediapersons will be allowed to enter the building only after undergoing the test.

