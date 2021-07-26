48K Delhi construction workers to get Rs 5,000 Covid relief

New Delhi, July 26 The Delhi government on Monday announced Covid relief of Rs 5,000 each to 47,996 construction workers.

The Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board has been directed to disburse the relief amount to workers whose applications were approved between May 28 and July 18, an official statement said.

"This relief comes as an additional benefit for construction workers who were hit hardest because of the Covid crisis in Delhi," it said.

The Delhi government had disbursed the same relief amount to 2,16,602 construction workers in April this year.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds charge of the Labour Department, meanwhile, urged all construction workers to get registered with the workers board to avail the benefits of the government's welfare schemes.

"Earlier workers had to stand in long queues for hours to submit their application but now, the entire process has been shifted online which helps the workers to quickly apply on the government website and not miss their daily wage," he said, as per the statement.

He also said that last year, nearly 40,000 workers were given relief, and after taking charge of the Labour Department in November 2020, he had conducted inspections and mass registration drives in labour offices.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor