5 high-mast national flags to be installed in Delhi by I-Day

New Delhi, Aug 13 The Delhi government will install five high-mast national flags ahead of the 75th Independence Day which falls on Sunday, an official of the Delhi government said on Friday.

The official informed that the high-mast flags have already been erected at three locations East Kidwai Nagar, East Vinod Nagar and Rani Bagh. The remaining two in Kalkaji and Dwarka will also be erected by August 15.

The move is part of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's scheme to install as many as 500 high-mast tricolours across the national capital.

During the annual budget for 2021-22 announced in March this year, the Delhi government had allocated Rs 45 crore for this purpose.

The Public Works Department (PWD), which is monitoring the project, said that it has invited fresh bids to execute the project, adding that all the flags will be installed by the end of this year.

"We will erect these high-mast flags across the city by December-end. Our aim is to gift 500 high-mast tricolours to the citizens of Delhi before the next Republic Day," a PWD official told .

The official said that a survey to earmark the locations in each municipal ward has already been started.

"We are identifying suitable public spaces such as market complexes, parks, grounds, big school buildings and residential complexes for installing the national flags," the official added.

These high-mast flags will be similar to the 200-ft high tricolour installed at Connaught Place.

