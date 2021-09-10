83 heads of state expected to attend 76th session of UNGA

United Nations, Sep 10 Volkan Bozkir, President of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), said that 83 heads of state are expected to attend the 76th session which opens on September 14.

"To date, the heads of 83 states have personally announced their intention to attend, 26 have applied for a recorded performance," Bozkir said on Thursday while addressing his final press conference in his capacity as the UNGA President.

Those who will participate in person include one Vice President, 43 heads of government, three Deputy Prime Ministers and 23 Foreign Ministers, Bozkir added.

"We have a lot of people, leaders who have the intention to come here. Of course, we also limited the number of people who will come into the building.

"Because the accompanying delegations are larger than the expectations from time to time, so there will be only 1+6 all together (for each delegation)," the Turkish diplomat added.

The first day of the high-level General Debate of the UNGA 76 will be September 21.

It will conclude on September 27.

